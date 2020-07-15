All apartments in Carbon County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

77 Chestnut Road

77 Chestnut Road · (908) 295-9142
Location

77 Chestnut Road, Carbon County, PA 18624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $9150 · Avail. now

$9,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Private Pool & Outdoor Jacuzzi in the Poconos - Property Id: 274439

This Poconos Paradise is nestled in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac. Our home features a Private Pool and Outdoor Jacuzzi (summer only), Gardens and Pond. Inside, there is an indoor Jacuzzi (winter only) and wood-burning fireplace. The house is an Alpine decor with 4 bedrooms, Air-hockey table and futon. There is a large front porch, screened in furnished back porch, 2 decks and 2 outdoor grills.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274439
Property Id 274439

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

