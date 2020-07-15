77 Chestnut Road

Amenities
Private Pool & Outdoor Jacuzzi in the Poconos - Property Id: 274439
This Poconos Paradise is nestled in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac. Our home features a Private Pool and Outdoor Jacuzzi (summer only), Gardens and Pond. Inside, there is an indoor Jacuzzi (winter only) and wood-burning fireplace. The house is an Alpine decor with 4 bedrooms, Air-hockey table and futon. There is a large front porch, screened in furnished back porch, 2 decks and 2 outdoor grills.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274439
Property Id 274439
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5888247)