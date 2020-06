Amenities

Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Tile bath with tub, linen closet. New wall to wall carpet in Living room and bedrooms. Freshly painted. Available immediately. Basement has designated area for each unit with hookup for your own washer and dryer.