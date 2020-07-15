All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

122 Third Street

122 3rd Street · (610) 864-7050
Location

122 3rd Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Third Street · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom End Unit Row Home Available Now in Bridgeport, PA. - Move-in ready! This End of row unit, Complete with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bath is the perfect place to call home. Once Inside notice the Natural Lighting & Beautiful Flooring that lead the way to the heart of the home, the spacious Kitchen with ample cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, and New Appliances. It is sure to be a cooks delight! Next is the Living and Dining Space with ample room for entertaining. Out back find a covered porch and roomy yard. Travel upstairs to find 4 bedrooms and a Full Bath. One of the bedrooms is located on the 3rd floor. Other notable features of this home includes Natural Gas Heat, Fresh Paint, and new stainless steel appliances! Conveniently located with easy access to major roadways and shopping destinations. Don't miss this opportunity! Book your appointment today!

(RLNE5507608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

