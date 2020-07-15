122 Third Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom End Unit Row Home Available Now in Bridgeport, PA. - Move-in ready! This End of row unit, Complete with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bath is the perfect place to call home. Once Inside notice the Natural Lighting & Beautiful Flooring that lead the way to the heart of the home, the spacious Kitchen with ample cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, and New Appliances. It is sure to be a cooks delight! Next is the Living and Dining Space with ample room for entertaining. Out back find a covered porch and roomy yard. Travel upstairs to find 4 bedrooms and a Full Bath. One of the bedrooms is located on the 3rd floor. Other notable features of this home includes Natural Gas Heat, Fresh Paint, and new stainless steel appliances! Conveniently located with easy access to major roadways and shopping destinations. Don't miss this opportunity! Book your appointment today!



(RLNE5507608)