Apartment List
/
PA
/
breinigsville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Trexlertown
10 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
8514 Gateway Road
8514 Gateway Rd, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1946 sqft
This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air.
Results within 1 mile of Breinigsville

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9020 Schantz Road
9020 Schantz Road, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2430 sqft
Built in 1854, this gorgeous stone Farmhouse is full of character! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Downstairs bath has sauna! Hardwood floors. New waterproof vinyl wood look flooring in kitchen and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ancient Oaks
11 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5155 Dogwood Trail
5155 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1857 sqft
5155 Dogwood Trail Available 07/01/20 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in Parkland School District!.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5227 Chandler Way
5227 Chandler Way, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2390 sqft
Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills - Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills with over 2,000 sq.ft of living space includes 3/4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, and family room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20 W SMITH STREET
20 West Smith Street, Topton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Welcome to 20 Smith Street in the lovely Borough of Topton! The home is across the street from the Topton Borough Park and near Brandywine Heights Elementary School.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Emmaus
5 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
4 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
203-205 Main Street
203 Main St, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
203-205 Main Street - 205 Second Floor Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus Including HEAT - This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus that Includes Heat. Has a balcony off the Kitchen for outside seating.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
939 Broad Street
939 Broad St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very Large 3 Bedroom Home Available for Rent in EMMAUS! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and bedroom! On the 3rd

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3737 Trexler Boulevard
3737 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2546 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home overlooking Allentown Municipal Golf Course. The views are amazing! This home offers a flexible floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces and so much more.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Muhlenberg
1 Unit Available
2242 West Tilghman Street
2242 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Allentown's West End complete with your very own private balcony and designated off street parking space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Breinigsville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Breinigsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Breinigsville 1 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBreinigsville 3 BedroomsBreinigsville Apartments with Balcony
Breinigsville Apartments with GarageBreinigsville Apartments with GymBreinigsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBreinigsville Apartments with Parking
Breinigsville Apartments with PoolBreinigsville Apartments with Washer-DryerBreinigsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBreinigsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPottstown, PA
Doylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PA
Dublin, PABangor, PAWilson, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKulpsville, PAPen Argyl, PAMontgomeryville, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University