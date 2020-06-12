/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA
Trexlertown
10 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1508 Artisan Court
1508 Artisan Ct, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. - Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. Upscale clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, meeting/party room, etc. - all included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
5 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Ancient Oaks
11 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Emmaus
4 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
8 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
West Park
2 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Lehigh Parkway
4 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
939 Broad Street
939 Broad St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own.
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
406 Chestnut Street
406 Chestnut St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.
1 Unit Available
46 East Normal Avenue
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
721 sqft
"Danes Run Apartments" is a 3 story building on the outskirts of Kutztown, PA, right along the Saucony Creek. Both bedrooms have their own heating and A/C. Kitchen has built in microwave and dishwasher.
Muhlenberg
1 Unit Available
2242 West Tilghman Street
2242 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Allentown's West End complete with your very own private balcony and designated off street parking space.
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
20 North 9th Street
20 N 9th St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
This superb 2 bedroom is quietly located with off street parking and private entrance. Improvements include gas heat, central air, electric heat pump and more. This unit is worthy of your inspection. Available March 15, 2020
