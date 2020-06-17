All apartments in Boyertown
Find more places like 23 W 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boyertown, PA
/
23 W 2ND STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

23 W 2ND STREET

23 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA 19512

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking. ALL NEW FLOORS! Carpet and laminate just replaced. FRESH PAINT throughout. Kitchen is spacious and roomy with new appliances and oak cabinetry. Charming woodwork throughout. 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the 2nd floor. 3rd floor is additional usable space for play area, storage, and more. Full basement with freshly painted epoxy floor - loads more storage - washer, dryer and chest freezer available for use. Pets restricted to one small to medium sized dog - NO cats. Tenant responsible for trash, sewer, water, electric, oil and tenant insurance. New high efficiency oil hot air heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 W 2ND STREET have any available units?
23 W 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boyertown, PA.
What amenities does 23 W 2ND STREET have?
Some of 23 W 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 W 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
23 W 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 W 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 W 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 23 W 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 23 W 2ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 23 W 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 W 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 W 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 23 W 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 23 W 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 23 W 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 23 W 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 W 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 W 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 W 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAChester, PAHorsham, PA
Pottstown, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMacungie, PABreinigsville, PACollegeville, PAEmmaus, PA
Harleysville, PAAudubon, PAKulpsville, PAExton, PAChesterbrook, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAMalvern, PASellersville, PADowningtown, PAShillington, PAPerkasie, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University