23 W 2ND STREET

Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking. ALL NEW FLOORS! Carpet and laminate just replaced. FRESH PAINT throughout. Kitchen is spacious and roomy with new appliances and oak cabinetry. Charming woodwork throughout. 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the 2nd floor. 3rd floor is additional usable space for play area, storage, and more. Full basement with freshly painted epoxy floor - loads more storage - washer, dryer and chest freezer available for use. Pets restricted to one small to medium sized dog - NO cats. Tenant responsible for trash, sewer, water, electric, oil and tenant insurance. New high efficiency oil hot air heater.