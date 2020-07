Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center courtyard trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments is located along the famous Route 202 Corridor in charming and historic Brandywine Valley. It is among the premier apartment communities in the area and offers exceptional luxury, beauty, and convenience. Fine shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities are nearby, and we are within the prestigious Garnet School District. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and sun deck, and a two-story clubhouse. Spacious apartments are available with features including nine-foot ceilings, crown moldings, and private balconies or patios. Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments - a luxury apartment community for the discerning renter who expects the best.