72 Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA with hardwood floors
Audubon is home of the historic landmark of Mill Grove. This was the first American home of the renowned artist, author, and naturalist John James Audubon back in the year 1762. Chirp, chirp! He was renowned for his studies to document all types of American birds.
The peaceful community of Audubon, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Montgomery, with a population of about 8,400 people. This perfectly fun-sized community takes up about four and a half miles of land space with a few small ponds and streams within its borders. All the better for enjoying nature -- particularly the kind of nature involving birds -- with a name like Audubon, what did you expect? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Audubon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.