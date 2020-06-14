Apartment List
72 Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.

1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan

1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.

1 Unit Available
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
943 Fairview Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1241 sqft
Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities.

1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2720 sqft
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 Unit Available
818 BUTTONWOOD ST
818 Buttonwood Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to 818 Buttonwood St, a charming three-bedroom twin on a tree lined street in Norristown. Enter the home into the formal living room that connects the dining room. Refinished hardwood flooring in both.

1 Unit Available
349 Old Forge Crossing
349 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 04/18/20 Spacious, Sunny 1BR, 1BTH First Floor - No Steps!! - Property Id: 226636 Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor condo in Old Forge Crossing! This unit is located in a quiet section of the development, minutes

1 Unit Available
424 PAWLINGS RD #B
424 Pawlings Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville.

1 Unit Available
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE
964 Mount Pleasant Ave, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1019 sqft
Charming SINGLE in desirable Wayne/Tredyffrin-Easttown SD!! Private street (cul de sac) right off of Upper Gulph Road, and convenient to so much~ minutes from downtown Wayne, close to golf course, major routes and shopping! This home has a private
Results within 10 miles of Audubon
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
City Guide for Audubon, PA

Audubon is home of the historic landmark of Mill Grove. This was the first American home of the renowned artist, author, and naturalist John James Audubon back in the year 1762. Chirp, chirp! He was renowned for his studies to document all types of American birds.

The peaceful community of Audubon, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Montgomery, with a population of about 8,400 people. This perfectly fun-sized community takes up about four and a half miles of land space with a few small ponds and streams within its borders. All the better for enjoying nature -- particularly the kind of nature involving birds -- with a name like Audubon, what did you expect? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Audubon, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Audubon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

