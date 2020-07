Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

Coldwell Banker has a $40 non-refundable application fee for background/credit check. Great location with easy access to Route 910, the turnpike and 28 plus it's an END UNIT!. Walk into a large living room, open kitchen and a small back patio for all your BBQ needs. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting. There are ceiling fans in every room! Plenty of storage space in the basement with washer/dryer hook ups. No pets.