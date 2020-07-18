All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

722 Carters Grove Dr

722 Carters Grove Drive · (412) 963-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

722 Carters Grove Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in the Pine Richland School District. The main level is an open concept living and dining room. Off the dining room is a large deck perfect for outdoor living. Spacious kitchen includes eat in butcher block island. Roomy master-bedroom has en-suite full bath and his and hers closets. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage, game room, or previously used as an art studio. Community has a playground, tennis court, basketball court, and hockey enclosure. HOA cuts the grass and removes snow from the cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Carters Grove Dr have any available units?
722 Carters Grove Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 722 Carters Grove Dr have?
Some of 722 Carters Grove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Carters Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
722 Carters Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Carters Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 722 Carters Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 722 Carters Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 722 Carters Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 722 Carters Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Carters Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Carters Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 722 Carters Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 722 Carters Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 722 Carters Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Carters Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Carters Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Carters Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Carters Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
