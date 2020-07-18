722 Carters Grove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground garage tennis court

Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in the Pine Richland School District. The main level is an open concept living and dining room. Off the dining room is a large deck perfect for outdoor living. Spacious kitchen includes eat in butcher block island. Roomy master-bedroom has en-suite full bath and his and hers closets. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage, game room, or previously used as an art studio. Community has a playground, tennis court, basketball court, and hockey enclosure. HOA cuts the grass and removes snow from the cul-de-sac.