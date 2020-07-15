All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 3004 Spruce Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
3004 Spruce Rd
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:16 AM

3004 Spruce Rd

3004 Spruce Road · (724) 933-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3004 Spruce Road, Allegheny County, PA 15044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.This Home will be outfitted with washer/dryer, window treatments, and fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances. Home was designed and inspired to be a replica of the model home. Granite counters, backsplash, high-end LVP flooring. Neighborhood will have clubhouse/pool. Timeframe for completion TBD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Spruce Rd have any available units?
3004 Spruce Rd has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3004 Spruce Rd have?
Some of 3004 Spruce Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Spruce Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Spruce Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Spruce Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Spruce Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 3004 Spruce Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Spruce Rd offers parking.
Does 3004 Spruce Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Spruce Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Spruce Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3004 Spruce Rd has a pool.
Does 3004 Spruce Rd have accessible units?
No, 3004 Spruce Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Spruce Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Spruce Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Spruce Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Spruce Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3004 Spruce Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr
Bradford Woods, PA 15090
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity