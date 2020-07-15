3004 Spruce Rd

Amenities

Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.This Home will be outfitted with washer/dryer, window treatments, and fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances. Home was designed and inspired to be a replica of the model home. Granite counters, backsplash, high-end LVP flooring. Neighborhood will have clubhouse/pool. Timeframe for completion TBD