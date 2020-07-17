Amenities

131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th!



This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Recently remodeled with new kitchen, carpeting, paint and retaining wall. Proper dining room and sun-room next to kitchen. Huge basement for plenty of storage. In a great neighborhood with a level 2-car garage and level backyard.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Matching black fridge, stove/oven (gas), microwave, and, dishwasher in kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups, central air, 2-car garage, forced air gas heat, sun room, cable ready, carpeted floors, yard



- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



