Allegheny County, PA
131 York Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

131 York Dr

131 York Drive · (412) 518-2743
Location

131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 131 York Dr · Avail. Sep 4

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th!

Description:
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Recently remodeled with new kitchen, carpeting, paint and retaining wall. Proper dining room and sun-room next to kitchen. Huge basement for plenty of storage. In a great neighborhood with a level 2-car garage and level backyard.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Amenities:
Matching black fridge, stove/oven (gas), microwave, and, dishwasher in kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups, central air, 2-car garage, forced air gas heat, sun room, cable ready, carpeted floors, yard

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE3398610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

