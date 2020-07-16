All apartments in Allegheny County
102 Chapel Harbor Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

102 Chapel Harbor Dr

102 Chapel Harbor Drive · (412) 963-7655
Location

102 Chapel Harbor Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A fantastic 3 bedroom townhome at Chapel Harbor in the award-winning Fox Chapel School District. Enter the bottom level which has a bonus room, that could easily be used for storage or entertaining, which leads to a great patio perfect for grilling and relaxing. Up the stairs leads is a huge living room that is bright and boasts gorgeous dark hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. Past the living room is a powder room, kitchen, and dining room area. The kitchen has two pantries, stainless steel appliances, stunning quartz countertops, and a deep sink. Off the kitchen is the deck with a unique and amazing view of the water. Something truly special. On the next floor, there are three bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite has a beautiful custom bathroom with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. There is also a deep walk-in closet. This is a must-see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have any available units?
102 Chapel Harbor Dr has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have?
Some of 102 Chapel Harbor Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Chapel Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
102 Chapel Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Chapel Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr offers parking.
Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have a pool?
No, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Chapel Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Chapel Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
