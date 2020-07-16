102 Chapel Harbor Dr

Amenities

A fantastic 3 bedroom townhome at Chapel Harbor in the award-winning Fox Chapel School District. Enter the bottom level which has a bonus room, that could easily be used for storage or entertaining, which leads to a great patio perfect for grilling and relaxing. Up the stairs leads is a huge living room that is bright and boasts gorgeous dark hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. Past the living room is a powder room, kitchen, and dining room area. The kitchen has two pantries, stainless steel appliances, stunning quartz countertops, and a deep sink. Off the kitchen is the deck with a unique and amazing view of the water. Something truly special. On the next floor, there are three bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite has a beautiful custom bathroom with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. There is also a deep walk-in closet. This is a must-see home!