Near I-5 ramp and Hwy 138 at 210 Crestview Ln in Sutherlin OR. Great 4000 SF building, large doors for large equipment. Lots of storage. Large parking area as well for parking dozens of cars and trucks outside. additional rents for outside parking, call for details. Bring your business to this most perfect location! Only $1800 per month. Call Timothy @ 503.593.8166



Location

in a fast-developing section of Sutherlin Oregon. Freeway ramps in 4 directions. Across the Highway from several newly built restaurants and other new developments. Signs on the Crestview Industrial Park buildings may be seen west of the freeway. See pictures of the park and the beautiful surroundings.



Feel free to look at the building C 210 SE Crestview Ln