832 N Holladay Drive

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 2 Bed 1 Bath Cottage at the Coast! - **Please note Fireplace is not operational!**



Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Clatsop

Lease Terms: 12 months.

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat:Forced Air Gas

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Electric (Pacific Power), Gas (NW Natural), Water/Sewer (City of Seaside), Garbage (Recology)

Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Microwave

Year Built: 1936

Levels: Single

Garage: No, 2 assigned parking spaces

Fenced: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.

HOA: No

School District:

PET POLICY: Pets possible w/ increased deposit.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE5823961)