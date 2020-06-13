All apartments in Seaside
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

832 N Holladay Drive

832 North Holladay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

832 North Holladay Drive, Seaside, OR 97138

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2 Bed 1 Bath Cottage at the Coast! - **Please note Fireplace is not operational!**

Apply Now! : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/7FI6A

Screening fee (please note this unit is not within the Portland city limits) : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Pet Screening profile (if you have pets) : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Clatsop
Lease Terms: 12 months.
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat:Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Electric (Pacific Power), Gas (NW Natural), Water/Sewer (City of Seaside), Garbage (Recology)
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Microwave
Year Built: 1936
Levels: Single
Garage: No, 2 assigned parking spaces
Fenced: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.
HOA: No
School District:
PET POLICY: Pets possible w/ increased deposit.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

(RLNE5823961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

