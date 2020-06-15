All apartments in Seaside
Find more places like 440 Avenue i.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seaside, OR
/
440 Avenue i
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

440 Avenue i

440 Avenue I · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

440 Avenue I, Seaside, OR 97138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 Avenue i · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great upper level unit in Seaside! All utilities included! - Great upper level unit in Seaside! Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a water view.

All utilities included in the rent (except phone, internet, and cable; not included).

No pets.

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1JZBF
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
_________________
Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Clatsop
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced Air
Utilities included in rent: All (except phone, internet, and cable; not included).
Utilities paid by tenants:Phone, internet, and cable, if desired to have.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, washer and dryer.
Year Built: 1989
Levels: one level unit on the upper/second level.
Amenities: Water view
Garage: No
Fenced: No
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval
School District: Seaside
PET POLICY: No Pets
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3249054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Avenue i have any available units?
440 Avenue i has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Avenue i have?
Some of 440 Avenue i's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Avenue i currently offering any rent specials?
440 Avenue i isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Avenue i pet-friendly?
No, 440 Avenue i is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside.
Does 440 Avenue i offer parking?
Yes, 440 Avenue i does offer parking.
Does 440 Avenue i have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Avenue i offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Avenue i have a pool?
No, 440 Avenue i does not have a pool.
Does 440 Avenue i have accessible units?
No, 440 Avenue i does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Avenue i have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Avenue i has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Avenue i have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Avenue i does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 440 Avenue i?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity