440 Avenue i

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included garage microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Great upper level unit in Seaside! All utilities included! - Great upper level unit in Seaside! Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a water view.



All utilities included in the rent (except phone, internet, and cable; not included).



No pets.



****To Apply for This Property****

-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1JZBF

- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

_________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!



We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Clatsop

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Forced Air

Utilities included in rent: All (except phone, internet, and cable; not included).

Utilities paid by tenants:Phone, internet, and cable, if desired to have.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, washer and dryer.

Year Built: 1989

Levels: one level unit on the upper/second level.

Amenities: Water view

Garage: No

Fenced: No

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval

School District: Seaside

PET POLICY: No Pets

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

___________________



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3249054)