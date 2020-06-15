440 Avenue i

Amenities
Great upper level unit in Seaside! All utilities included! - Great upper level unit in Seaside! Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a water view.
All utilities included in the rent (except phone, internet, and cable; not included).
No pets.
****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1JZBF
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
_________________
Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!
We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.
Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.
Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Clatsop
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced Air
Utilities included in rent: All (except phone, internet, and cable; not included).
Utilities paid by tenants:Phone, internet, and cable, if desired to have.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, washer and dryer.
Year Built: 1989
Levels: one level unit on the upper/second level.
Amenities: Water view
Garage: No
Fenced: No
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval
School District: Seaside
PET POLICY: No Pets
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3249054)