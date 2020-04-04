1643 SE Giles St

Amenities
This three-bedroom, one bath home has had many recent updates throughout! Clean, freshened up and ready to go. Home features a living room, an eat-in dining area, spacious bedrooms, a workshop area with washer dryer hookups and a low-maintenance yard. Quiet location. A well-behaved dog would be welcome with an additional deposit.
Features at a glance:
-Three bedrooms
-One bath
-Ceiling fans
-Electric wall heat, no a/c
-Formica countertops
-Approximate square footage 1150
-Year built 1949
Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
Leasing information:
-Contract Type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by owner: sewer
-Utilities paid by tenant: electric, water, garbage and all others
Pets:
-Yes
-$500 security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.
