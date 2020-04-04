1643 SE Giles St

Amenities

Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com



This three-bedroom, one bath home has had many recent updates throughout! Clean, freshened up and ready to go. Home features a living room, an eat-in dining area, spacious bedrooms, a workshop area with washer dryer hookups and a low-maintenance yard. Quiet location. A well-behaved dog would be welcome with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Three bedrooms

-One bath

-Ceiling fans

-Electric wall heat, no a/c

-Formica countertops

-Approximate square footage 1150

-Year built 1949



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Refrigerator



Leasing information:

-Contract Type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by owner: sewer

-Utilities paid by tenant: electric, water, garbage and all others



Pets:

-Yes

-$500 security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Nearby Schools in Roseburg

-Grades Distance

-John C Fremont Middle

-Roseburg High



Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



