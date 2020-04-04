All apartments in Roseburg
1643 SE Giles St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1643 SE Giles St

1643 Southeast Giles Street · (541) 687-9090 ext. 1
Roseburg
Apartments with Parking
Location

1643 Southeast Giles Street, Roseburg, OR 97470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1643 SE Giles St · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Three Bedroom Roseburg Home - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1460677?source=marketing

This three-bedroom, one bath home has had many recent updates throughout! Clean, freshened up and ready to go. Home features a living room, an eat-in dining area, spacious bedrooms, a workshop area with washer dryer hookups and a low-maintenance yard. Quiet location. A well-behaved dog would be welcome with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Three bedrooms
-One bath
-Ceiling fans
-Electric wall heat, no a/c
-Formica countertops
-Approximate square footage 1150
-Year built 1949

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator

Leasing information:
-Contract Type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by owner: sewer
-Utilities paid by tenant: electric, water, garbage and all others

Pets:
-Yes
-$500 security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Nearby Schools in Roseburg
-Grades Distance
-John C Fremont Middle
-Roseburg High

Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Oregon

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5660899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

