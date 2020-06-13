All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 412 Southwest 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, OR
/
412 Southwest 13th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

412 Southwest 13th Street

412 SW 13th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

412 SW 13th St, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Furnished 1 BR / 1 BA cottage near downtown Redmond and Dry Canyon Trail

This charming 1 BR / 1 BA furnished monthly rental is on a quiet street in a great location. It is just blocks from downtown Redmond pubs, restaurants and breweries in one direction, and only steps away from Sam Johnson Park and the Dry Canyon Trail in the other direction.

This private cottage features it's own fenced gravel area with a covered front porch, complete with a firepit and grill for and patio seating. The inside of the home maintains original wood flooring and unique decor while still offering all kitchen essentials and modern appliances.

Details:
• Fully-furnished
• 1 BR / 1 BA
• ~700 sq ft

Features:
• Blocks from downtown Redmond & Dry Canyon Trail
• Washer / Dryer
• Private fenced area
• Firepit & grill
• Covered front porch
• Original wood floors
• Gas fireplace
• Linens, kitchenware, housewares all included

Lease Terms:
• Month-to-month
• Rent: $1,700 / month
• Security Deposit: $1,000
• Available: July

Pet Policy:
Pets considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.

Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/13th-st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Southwest 13th Street have any available units?
412 Southwest 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, OR.
What amenities does 412 Southwest 13th Street have?
Some of 412 Southwest 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Southwest 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Southwest 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Southwest 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Southwest 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 Southwest 13th Street offer parking?
No, 412 Southwest 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 Southwest 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Southwest 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Southwest 13th Street have a pool?
No, 412 Southwest 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 Southwest 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Southwest 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Southwest 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Southwest 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Southwest 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Southwest 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redmond Apartments with BalconyRedmond Apartments with Garage
Redmond Apartments with ParkingRedmond Dog Friendly Apartments
Redmond Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus