412 Southwest 13th Street

Furnished 1 BR / 1 BA cottage near downtown Redmond and Dry Canyon Trail



This charming 1 BR / 1 BA furnished monthly rental is on a quiet street in a great location. It is just blocks from downtown Redmond pubs, restaurants and breweries in one direction, and only steps away from Sam Johnson Park and the Dry Canyon Trail in the other direction.



This private cottage features it's own fenced gravel area with a covered front porch, complete with a firepit and grill for and patio seating. The inside of the home maintains original wood flooring and unique decor while still offering all kitchen essentials and modern appliances.



Details:

• Fully-furnished

• 1 BR / 1 BA

• ~700 sq ft



Features:

• Blocks from downtown Redmond & Dry Canyon Trail

• Washer / Dryer

• Private fenced area

• Firepit & grill

• Covered front porch

• Original wood floors

• Gas fireplace

• Linens, kitchenware, housewares all included



Lease Terms:

• Month-to-month

• Rent: $1,700 / month

• Security Deposit: $1,000

• Available: July



Pet Policy:

Pets considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.



Contact:

This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/13th-st