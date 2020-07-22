Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Raleigh Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29
4460 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
841 sqft
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29 - RALEIGH PARK PLAZA - Awesome 2nd floor condo in private setting with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains grounds. Large Covered Deck. POOL. Elevator access. COZY 1 bedroom 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Raleigh Hills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
24 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
3835 SW 91st Avenue
3835 Southwest 91st Avenue, West Slope, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2187 sqft
Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval Approximate Sq Ft: 2187 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Heating: Gas & Electric
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh Hills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,406
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,241
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
24 Units Available
Pearl
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Nob Hill
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Pearl
Couch 9
135 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,367
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
976 sqft
Highly desirable luxury apartments near the Brewery Blocks and Interstate 405. The beautiful units have high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. An on-site tasting room keeps wine enthusiasts happy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,351
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,473
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,917
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Nob Hill
The Cordelia
777 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,108
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1017 sqft
The Cordelia. Modern apartment homes located in Portland's northwest neighborhood, this is where rich history and modern lifestyle intersect.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
17 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1167 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
7 Units Available
Nob Hill
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,295
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$990
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,318
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,460
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Raleigh Hills, OR

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Raleigh Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Raleigh Hills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Raleigh Hills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

