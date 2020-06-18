All apartments in Pilot Rock
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

227 W. Main St.

227 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 West Main Street, Pilot Rock, OR 97868

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Uniquely Excellent in Pilot Rock! - One-of-a kind, beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in the heart of Pilot Rock at the back of a commercial space. Featuring a large master bedroom with a full-fledged bank vault as the entrance to a walk-in closet and large storage area! Separate utility room with hook-ups for a stackable washer & dryer. Easy access from Hwy 395, with your own private parking area right by the entrance. Your well-trained pets are welcome, but please note, there is no yard area with this property. One year lease required with month-to-month terms thereafter. Please drive by the property before scheduling a showing.

(RLNE5835006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

