227 W. Main St.

Uniquely Excellent in Pilot Rock! - One-of-a kind, beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in the heart of Pilot Rock at the back of a commercial space. Featuring a large master bedroom with a full-fledged bank vault as the entrance to a walk-in closet and large storage area! Separate utility room with hook-ups for a stackable washer & dryer. Easy access from Hwy 395, with your own private parking area right by the entrance. Your well-trained pets are welcome, but please note, there is no yard area with this property. One year lease required with month-to-month terms thereafter. Please drive by the property before scheduling a showing.



