Phoenix, OR
250 Jared Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

250 Jared Court

250 Jared Court · No Longer Available
Location

250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR 97535
Phoenix

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan. The fully equipped kitchen features stainless-steel appliances; range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Living room has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and newly carpeted floors with views of the back yard. Dining area leads to the fenced back yard with built in Hunter sprinkler system, covered patio, raised garden beds, and a shed. Also contains a kennel run on side of house.

Down the hall in are three bedrooms rooms and the laundry room. The master suite has a queen bed and spacious walk in closet. Bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower, and great soaking, jetted tub to end those long days. A second queen bedroom and third office with fold out sofa share the second bathroom. Bedrooms are newly carpet as well. Laundry room includes brand new LG large capacity washer and dryer.

Central heat and air throughout the house run by nest smart home thermostat.

Two car garages with garage door opener and plenty of storage hooks as well as a bike rack.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac and backs up to Colver Park. Less than 15-minute drive from Medford, Ashland and Jacksonville. Great location, close to everything.

Call 541-899-7789 for more information and to reserve.

RENT: $2450/mo (plus fees, all utilities included)

PETS: Dog considered with additional fee. Cats not allowed.

CLEANING FEE: $350 cleaning fee (required) customary cleaning (3 hrs max)

THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a minimum $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: All; Electric, Gas, Cable TV, Sewer, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Internet. (Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount, this amount is stated in rental agreement.)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4578113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

