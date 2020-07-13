266 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood. Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
13110 SE River Rd.
13110 Southeast River Road, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2082 sqft
13110 SE River Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
57 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:13pm
3 Units Available
First Addition
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11740 SW Breyman Ave.
11740 South Breyman Avenue, Multnomah County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3010 sqft
11740 SW Breyman Ave. Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Dunthorpe Home - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
North Clackamas
5980 Southeast Weiko Way
5980 Southeast Weiko Way, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located off of Lake Rd, near North Clackamas Park! This unit is complete with off-street parking and a backyard! This is a non-smoking home. $50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hallinan
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
845 Lake Forest Dr.
845 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1359 sqft
845 Lake Forest Dr. Available 08/08/20 Totally Remodeled Downtown Lake Oswego Bungalow with Lake Access - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
First Addition
286 D Ave.
286 D Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $3,700 New Townhome First Addition Lake Oswego - Property Id: 20640 2 YEAR LEASE TERM REQUIRED. 2017 built luxury townhome in Lake Oswego's popular 1st Addition neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
12 Units Available
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
30 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Grove, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

