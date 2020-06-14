Apartment List
OR
/
milwaukie
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milwaukie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Milwaukie Heights
5 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Island Station
4 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,006
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Historic Milwaukie
1 Unit Available
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4
10220 Southeast Waverly Court, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
901 sqft
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westmoreland
102 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Portland
13 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Downtown Portland
136 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,347
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
Buckman
6 Units Available
East 12 Lofts
1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the desirable Buckman neighborhood near brew pubs, dining, and the Willamette River. Rec room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike parking, and a pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Portland
6 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Lents
9 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,165
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Richmond
8 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
Richmond
6 Units Available
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southgate
16 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,346
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Milwaukie, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milwaukie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

