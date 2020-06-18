All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

505 S Holly St

505 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 South Holly Street, Medford, OR 97501

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Remodeled 6 Plex Unit Pet Friendly! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a new laminate floors, alley access and parking, new paint, new appliances. This is a lower level exterior unit

PETS: Pet possible with additional security deposit. (1 Small pet under 35 lbs NON NEGOTIABLE)

LEASE: 9 MONTHS

TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electric, Cable, and Gas

OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Garbage, Water, and Sewer, Security Camera

APPLIANCES: Stove/ Electric Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

Call the numbers below to find the estimated cost of utilities.
Provide them with the property address and they will quote you the high, low and average monthly bill
Electric: Pacific Power 888-221-7070 Gas: Avista 800-227-9187

(RLNE5687410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 S Holly St have any available units?
505 S Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 505 S Holly St have?
Some of 505 S Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 S Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
505 S Holly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 S Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 S Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 505 S Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 505 S Holly St does offer parking.
Does 505 S Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 S Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 S Holly St have a pool?
No, 505 S Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 505 S Holly St have accessible units?
No, 505 S Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 S Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 S Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 S Holly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 S Holly St does not have units with air conditioning.
