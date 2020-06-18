505 S Holly St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Remodeled 6 Plex Unit Pet Friendly! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a new laminate floors, alley access and parking, new paint, new appliances. This is a lower level exterior unit



PETS: Pet possible with additional security deposit. (1 Small pet under 35 lbs NON NEGOTIABLE)



LEASE: 9 MONTHS



TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electric, Cable, and Gas



OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Garbage, Water, and Sewer, Security Camera



APPLIANCES: Stove/ Electric Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer



Call the numbers below to find the estimated cost of utilities.

Provide them with the property address and they will quote you the high, low and average monthly bill

Electric: Pacific Power 888-221-7070 Gas: Avista 800-227-9187



