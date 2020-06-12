Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Medford, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Medford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
612 Franquette
612 Franquette Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1118 sqft
Cute Medford Cottage with a yard 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - Cute single family home walking distance from downtown Medford. There is hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The back yard is going be fenced off from the other unit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
16 Ross Ct.
16 Ross Court, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2125 sqft
16 Ross Ct. Available 06/19/20 Spacious older home in quiet neighborhood - Hard to find 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,100 sq ft of living space! Beautiful wood floors in living and dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
323 North Grape Street
323 North Grape Street, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
468 sqft
Conveniently located and right next to the historic and beautiful Waverly Cottage! You will immediately notice the charming curb appeal as you pull up to your new home.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1
3163 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1827 sqft
3163 Forst Hills Dr #A, Medford OR 97504 Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Point
1 Unit Available
324 Cheney Loop
324 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1283 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Point
1 Unit Available
312 Cheney Loop
312 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1283 sqft
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
195 East E St
195 East East Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
195 East E St Available 07/02/20 Cozy Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Blocks from shops, restaurants, and the Doc Griffin park just off California St, close to Britt.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
White City
1 Unit Available
8274 Kestrel Way
8274 Kestrel Way, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ready 3/10/2020 - Nice 3 bdrm, 2 bath home, wood floors, huge living room, dining area, spacious rooms, no fridge, central a/h, nice yard.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Medford, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Medford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

