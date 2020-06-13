/
3 bedroom apartments
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR
Chapel Creek Townhomes
1797 Pear Loop, Junction City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
One day in the Country is worth a month in the city! Chapel Creek sits on the edge of town in the quiet country community of Junction City. It is made up of townhomes and duplexes that sit in a park-like community.
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
720 Nyssa
720 Nyssa Street, Junction City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
720 Nyssa Available 06/19/20 Cute! 3BD/1BA Junction City Home! High Ceilings! W/D Hookups! Pets? - This adorable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home is located in Junction City.
Results within 5 miles of Junction City
River Road
1910 Debra Sue Court
1910 Debra Sue Ct., Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1824 sqft
Newer home, built in 2015. All the new home amenities like sprinkler system, granite countertops, vinyl windows, indoor laundry room and gas fireplace.
Bethel
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.
Bethel
5080 Barger Drive
5080 Barger Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
5080 Barger Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom home on Barger - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is very spacious. Many windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light.
Bethel
3979 N Clarey Street
3979 North Clarey Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
3979 N Clarey Street Available 06/18/20 Updated 3BD/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard on Cul-de-sac Near Barger Rd. Pets? - Bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house on cul-de-sac close to Barger Road.
Santa Clara
1356 Zinfandel Lane
1356 Zinfandel Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1342 sqft
1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood.
Bethel
1881 Cedar Brook Drive
1881 Cedar Brook Drive, Lane County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1620 sqft
Newer Single Family Home. Lots of upgrades. - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.
Bethel
4009 Wagner
4009 Wagner Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1539 sqft
4009 Wagner Available 06/08/20 Convenient Living - This home brings the comforts of convenience, located close to schools and major shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
Bethel
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Jefferson Westside
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1272 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Northeast Eugene
2995 Gilham Rd.
2995 Gilham Road, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Nice 3bed/1bath with large yard! - This nice 3bdrm/1bthrm duplex offers fresh paint and new carpet. The kitchen features ample counter space, a breakfast bar and a small dining area. This property also offers a large fenced in backyard.
Northeast Eugene
2752 Chad Drive
2752 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck.
Far West
1656 City View St
1656 City View Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
999 sqft
Remodeled Vintage Home w/ Spacious Fenced yard- Raised Garden Beds, Avail.
Northeast Eugene
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.
Bethel
202 La Casa
202 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
202 La Casa Available 07/10/20 Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets.
Cal Young
2216 Ridgeway Dr
2216 Ridgeway Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1652 sqft
Condo near Valley River Center - This 3bdrms/1.5baths condo in an established community features laminate floors downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Granite tile is featured on all counters and in the shower.
Cal Young
1932 Lemming Ave
1932 Lemming Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
1932 Lemming Ave Available 06/15/20 Absolutely fabulous Cal Young/Coburg Rd 3+ bedroom house - This amazing Cal Young/Coburg Road 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2017 features upgraded finishes, main level living with 2nd story bonus room, Hardwood
Coburg
32673 E. Locust St.
32673 East Locust Street, Coburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Beautiful house in quaint Coburg! - This charming house is located right by the park, and just a few minutes walk to downtown! Two separate living areas. The front living room has a cozy gas fireplace.
Whiteaker
1374 W 4th
1374 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2788 sqft
1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood.