Jacksonville, OR
960 Beverly Way
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:17 AM

960 Beverly Way

960 Beverly Way · (541) 899-2030
Location

960 Beverly Way, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 960 Beverly Way · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay whether it be for a business trip or to just enjoy some of the wonderful sights Southern Oregon has to offer. High ceilings, queen bed, flat screen TV and high speed wireless internet. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, one burner induction plate, toaster oven, microwave, sink and breakfast bar. Access to a washer/dryer. Just blocks from downtown shopping and restaurants, the Britt festival, walking trails; and a short drive the airport, and hospitals.

Square Feet: 425

Rates: $1,350/month (plus fees, all utilities included)

Cleaning Fee: $240 non-refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).

PETS: One cat ok with additional cleaning fee.

OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Electric.
Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount (this amount is stated in Rental Agreement)

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Hotplate, Toaster Oven, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Please Call 541-899-7789 to book!

To see a complete list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3477991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Beverly Way have any available units?
960 Beverly Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 960 Beverly Way have?
Some of 960 Beverly Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Beverly Way currently offering any rent specials?
960 Beverly Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Beverly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Beverly Way is pet friendly.
Does 960 Beverly Way offer parking?
No, 960 Beverly Way does not offer parking.
Does 960 Beverly Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Beverly Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Beverly Way have a pool?
No, 960 Beverly Way does not have a pool.
Does 960 Beverly Way have accessible units?
No, 960 Beverly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Beverly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Beverly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Beverly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Beverly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
