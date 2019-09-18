Amenities

960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay whether it be for a business trip or to just enjoy some of the wonderful sights Southern Oregon has to offer. High ceilings, queen bed, flat screen TV and high speed wireless internet. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, one burner induction plate, toaster oven, microwave, sink and breakfast bar. Access to a washer/dryer. Just blocks from downtown shopping and restaurants, the Britt festival, walking trails; and a short drive the airport, and hospitals.



Square Feet: 425



Rates: $1,350/month (plus fees, all utilities included)



Cleaning Fee: $240 non-refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).



PETS: One cat ok with additional cleaning fee.



OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Electric.

Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount (this amount is stated in Rental Agreement)



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Hotplate, Toaster Oven, Microwave, Washer & Dryer



Please Call 541-899-7789 to book!



To see a complete list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com



No Dogs Allowed



