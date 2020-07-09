180 E F Street

Amenities

Light Bright Downtown Jacksonville Apt Fully Furnished, Utilities Paid! - Experience downtown Jacksonville - this apartment within blocks of everything the town has to offer!



Enjoy the sights of Jacksonville and then come home to this sweet little apartment in the heart of town. Kitchenette includes a mini fridge, coffee maker, hot plate, toaster oven, and microwave. Complete with a stacking washer/dryer tucked away in the bedroom.



This unit has tenants living above and is not a good fit for light sleepers or those easily disturbed.



High speed wireless internet included.



Close to shopping, the Britt festival, walking trails, the airport, and hospitals. Please contact us regarding current rates and the dates this unit is available.



SHOWINGS: ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY TO AVOID DISTURBING OUR TENANTS tenants.



Sq Ft: 580



RATE: Was $1,450/mo, NOW $1,350/mo (plus fees, utilities included)



Cleaning Charges: $240 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).



THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY. There is a $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.



PETS: Pet possible with additional fee. (Size and breed restrictions may apply)



OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Electric, Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Electric



TENANT PAID: None unless over reasonable amount stated in reservation sheet/lease.



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator,Hotplate,Toaster Over, Microwave, Washer/Dryer



PLEASE CALL 541-899-7789 TO BOOK!



To see a complete list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com



