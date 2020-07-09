All apartments in Jacksonville
180 E F Street

180 East F Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 East F Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Light Bright Downtown Jacksonville Apt Fully Furnished, Utilities Paid! - Experience downtown Jacksonville - this apartment within blocks of everything the town has to offer!

Enjoy the sights of Jacksonville and then come home to this sweet little apartment in the heart of town. Kitchenette includes a mini fridge, coffee maker, hot plate, toaster oven, and microwave. Complete with a stacking washer/dryer tucked away in the bedroom.

This unit has tenants living above and is not a good fit for light sleepers or those easily disturbed.

High speed wireless internet included.

Close to shopping, the Britt festival, walking trails, the airport, and hospitals. Please contact us regarding current rates and the dates this unit is available.

SHOWINGS: ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY TO AVOID DISTURBING OUR TENANTS tenants.

Sq Ft: 580

RATE: Was $1,450/mo, NOW $1,350/mo (plus fees, utilities included)

Cleaning Charges: $240 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).

THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY. There is a $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.

PETS: Pet possible with additional fee. (Size and breed restrictions may apply)

OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Electric, Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Electric

TENANT PAID: None unless over reasonable amount stated in reservation sheet/lease.

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator,Hotplate,Toaster Over, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

PLEASE CALL 541-899-7789 TO BOOK!

To see a complete list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com

(RLNE1846232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 E F Street have any available units?
180 E F Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, OR.
What amenities does 180 E F Street have?
Some of 180 E F Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 E F Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 E F Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 E F Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 E F Street is pet friendly.
Does 180 E F Street offer parking?
No, 180 E F Street does not offer parking.
Does 180 E F Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 E F Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 E F Street have a pool?
No, 180 E F Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 E F Street have accessible units?
No, 180 E F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 E F Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 E F Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 E F Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 E F Street does not have units with air conditioning.
