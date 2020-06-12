All apartments in Jacksonville
140 South 4th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

140 South 4th Street

140 South 4th Street · (541) 705-2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 South 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This brand new fully furnished unit is sure to amaze! 1-2 minute walking distance to ANYWHERE you would like to explore in historic Jacksonville. Enjoy the central location with top notch dining and live music just a few short steps from your private entrance of your new high end place to call home, without all the hassles of moving. Entering the home you find yourself in the open downstairs area in which you will immediately notice as being light and bright and very tastefully designed. Featuring all new furniture, appliances, you name it, it's brand new! You can really tell that an immense amount of time and energy was put into designing and building this unique place for you to call home. Also on the first level is the well appointed half bathroom. When you head upstairs you are greeted with a sitting area which leads into the full custom bath and also to your spacious bedroom that includes a large walk in closet. This home also features dual climate control. A stone's throw away is South Stage Cellars that, weather permitting, will have tasteful music in the wine garden on Saturdays and Sundays, any music or wine lovers out there? With utilities billed along side rent in the total amount of $150/mo, which will include water, electric, garbage, cable, and high speed internet, this will be one of the easiest moves you will ever make!

Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb the tenants, showing is limited due to COVID-19.

Please visit asurent.com for more information, to schedule a showing, or to apply today!

Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/dTdkhzp0wG0

Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 South 4th Street have any available units?
140 South 4th Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 South 4th Street have?
Some of 140 South 4th Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 South 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 South 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 South 4th Street offer parking?
No, 140 South 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 South 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 140 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 South 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 South 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
