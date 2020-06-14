Apartment List
/
OR
/
hayesville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Hayesville, OR with garage

Hayesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3161 Tierra Dr. NE
3161 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1525 sqft
3Bd/2.5Ba Two Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2.5Ba Two story house built in 2006 with approx 1525 sq ft.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
4675 Hayesville Ct NE
4675 Hayesville Court Northeast, Hayesville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1352 sqft
3Bd/1.5Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1.5Ba Single story house built in 1984 with approx 1346 sq ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3061 Tierra Drive NE
3061 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
3061 Tierra Drive NE Available 07/18/20 Quiet & Spacious, Fenced Backyard 4bd/2.5ba House on Dead End Street - Large 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house with large fenced backyard. 2 Story, double car garage w/opener. ? Built in 2005 over 2,150 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Hayesville

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4450 Rebecca Ct NE
4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced. Tenant pays all utilities; Minimum one year lease One small mature pet allowed. No smoking Schools - Hammond Elem.

1 of 17

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Lansing
1 Unit Available
2010 Byram St NE
2010 Byram Street Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft.
Results within 5 miles of Hayesville

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lancaster
1 Unit Available
839 45th Ave NE
839 45th Avenue Northeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Charming NE Salem home with detached 700 SQ Foot 2 story Office, Shop, Artist Studio - Recently updated warm and inviting ranch style home on a vast 17,000 square foot fully fenced usable lot. Beautiful woodwork throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
1043 Venus Court SE
1043 Venus Court Southeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
1043 Venus Court SE Available 07/15/20 CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH LOTS OF UPDATES!!! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER APPROX 1368 SF FULLY FENCED LARGE BACK YARD CARPET/VINYL ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES BACK DECK GAS FIREPLACE SORRY, OWNER HAS

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lansing
1 Unit Available
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
Results within 10 miles of Hayesville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
West Salem
55 Units Available
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
2059 Waln Creek Dr S
2059 Waln Creek Drive South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1989 with approx 1240 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
5757 Joynak Street South
5757 Joynak Street South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1253 sqft
5757 Joynak Street South Available 07/10/20 New Townhome in South Salem - $300.00 off first month's rent - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
1495 Juliet Way S
1495 Juliet Way South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House - This is a 3bd/1.5ba Single story house. Built in 2010 Features include partially fenced yard. Single attached garage with opener. Cadet heat and washer and dryer provided. Renters insurance required.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3715 Duplex Drive SE
3715 Duplex Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Remodeled Charming Home in Quiet Salem Neighborhood - This remodeled home is great for entertaining friends and family! The many large windows throughout the house bring in a lot of natural light! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has large

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW
1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2853 sqft
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
3525 Belle Vista Ct S
3525 Belle Vista Court South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
766 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen 971-599-9292 photos of similar unit, water and sewer included, tenant responsible for landscaping. Please no pets. $40.00 screening fee per adult

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1410 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1410 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, AC, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1420 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1420 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
910 Alina
910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem. 3 bedroom (large master suite) 2 bath, dual sinks in master bath. Gas heat Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hayesville, OR

Hayesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORFour Corners, ORKeizer, ORSilverton, ORMcMinnville, ORDallas, ORNewberg, OR
Albany, ORCanby, ORLebanon, ORKing City, ORBull Mountain, OROak Grove, ORGladstone, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, OROak Hills, ORBethany, ORSweet Home, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Chemeketa Community CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University