Gearhart, OR
261 Railroad Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

261 Railroad Avenue

261 Railroad Avenue · (503) 325-5678
Location

261 Railroad Avenue, Gearhart, OR 97138

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 261 Railroad Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
261 Railroad Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Enjoy country style living on the coast! This secluded 3 bedroom charmer features a cozy living room equipped with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen includes an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. In addition, this pet friendly house has plenty of outdoor space, making it perfect for kids and your four-legged friend.

PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (SCAR02)
It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.

LEASE TERM: Lease Signing Date through July 31, 2017

• UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.
• VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available to View, M-F, 10am – 2pm, call our office for details.
• LAUNDRY: Hookups
• PARKING: Driveway
• YARD CARE: Tenant & Owner Maintained
• PETS: Negotiable (Security Deposit increase of $500 per pet, 2 max, no cats)
• TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
• LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE
• RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the unit.

DIRECTIONS: Hwy 101 South to Gearhart, left at light onto Pacific Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, follow to address of 261 down long gravel driveway.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2565607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

