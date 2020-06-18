Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly parking

261 Railroad Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Enjoy country style living on the coast! This secluded 3 bedroom charmer features a cozy living room equipped with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen includes an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. In addition, this pet friendly house has plenty of outdoor space, making it perfect for kids and your four-legged friend.



PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (SCAR02)

It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.



LEASE TERM: Lease Signing Date through July 31, 2017



• UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.

• VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available to View, M-F, 10am – 2pm, call our office for details.

• LAUNDRY: Hookups

• PARKING: Driveway

• YARD CARE: Tenant & Owner Maintained

• PETS: Negotiable (Security Deposit increase of $500 per pet, 2 max, no cats)

• TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage

• LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE

• RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the unit.



DIRECTIONS: Hwy 101 South to Gearhart, left at light onto Pacific Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, follow to address of 261 down long gravel driveway.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2565607)