Amenities
261 Railroad Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Enjoy country style living on the coast! This secluded 3 bedroom charmer features a cozy living room equipped with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen includes an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. In addition, this pet friendly house has plenty of outdoor space, making it perfect for kids and your four-legged friend.
PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (SCAR02)
It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.
LEASE TERM: Lease Signing Date through July 31, 2017
• UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.
• VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available to View, M-F, 10am – 2pm, call our office for details.
• LAUNDRY: Hookups
• PARKING: Driveway
• YARD CARE: Tenant & Owner Maintained
• PETS: Negotiable (Security Deposit increase of $500 per pet, 2 max, no cats)
• TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
• LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE
• RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the unit.
DIRECTIONS: Hwy 101 South to Gearhart, left at light onto Pacific Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, follow to address of 261 down long gravel driveway.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2565607)