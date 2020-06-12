/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Four Corners, OR
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
Orchardview
138 Bayview Way Northeast, Four Corners, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Enjoy greenspace and harmony just off the major arteries of Salem.
Results within 5 miles of Four Corners
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Hayesville
3 Units Available
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$945
848 sqft
Contemporary homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to I-5 for a convenient commute. Near Chemeketa Community College.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Salem
9 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
977 sqft
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hayesville
5 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
861 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3715 Duplex Drive SE
3715 Duplex Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Remodeled Charming Home in Quiet Salem Neighborhood - This remodeled home is great for entertaining friends and family! The many large windows throughout the house bring in a lot of natural light! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has large
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
401 Madrona Ave SE #4
401 Madrona Ave SE, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
990 sqft
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH!!! LAS MADERAS CONDOMINIUMS-MADRONA AVE NEAR COMMERCIAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH W/12 MONTH LEASE!!! 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1000 SF APPROX GROUND LEVEL UNIT NEWLY RENOVATED NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT! WATER/SEWER & GARBAGE
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Keizer
1 Unit Available
4183 River Rd N
4183 River Road North, Keizer, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE LIVING! Very Well Maintained Large 1 Story Unit With Many Recent Upgrades. Large Master Bedroom, Laminate Flooring In Living Room, Dining Room & Hallways, Carpet In Bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
377 Madrona Ave. SE #110
377 Madrona Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath. Bottom Floor Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3640 Liberty Road S #43
3640 Liberty Road South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3rd Floor, 1 large bedroom, 1 small bedroom, Laundry On-Site
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
644 Ratcliff Drive SE
644 Ratcliff Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Second Story.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Southwest
1 Unit Available
3525 Belle Vista Ct S
3525 Belle Vista Court South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
766 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen 971-599-9292 photos of similar unit, water and sewer included, tenant responsible for landscaping. Please no pets. $40.00 screening fee per adult
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Lansing
1 Unit Available
2010 Byram St NE
2010 Byram Street Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
Results within 10 miles of Four Corners
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
West Salem
59 Units Available
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
1588 Distinctive Ct
1588 Distinctive Court South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Close to shopping - Very privately configured single level triplex, each home with their own fenced backyards. Large garage for a car/truck and a small boat, plus plenty of room for hobbies and storage.
