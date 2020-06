Amenities

3Bd/2Ba Two Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Two story home built in 1946 with approx 1813 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, and a wood burning fire place. Refinished hard wood floors. Range and dishwasher provided NO FRIDGE. Full unfinished basement and bonus room. Home also has a mud room and separate utility room. Single attached garage. Fenced backyard and covered patio. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No pets - not negotiable. No smoking. Month to Month preferred or 1 year lease ok.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



(RLNE4764430)