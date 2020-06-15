All apartments in Culver
Find more places like 309 4th Avenue Space 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver, OR
/
309 4th Avenue Space 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

309 4th Avenue Space 5

309 4th Ave · (541) 389-4149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

309 4th Ave, Culver, OR 97734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 4th Avenue Space 5 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
309 4th Avenue Space 5 - This well-kept, two-bedroom, one-bath home offers 800 sf of comfortable living space. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. The home has electric forced air heating AND air conditioning with a covered front porch to enjoy outdoor living in Central Oregon. The unit also includes washer/dryer hook-ups. The owner pays water/sewer, and tenant is responsible for all other utilities. A one-year fixed term lease is required, and NO PETS PLEASE! More photos to come soon & content may differ from actual property. This is a placement only property. Contact Partners Property Management at 541-504-5900 for questions and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 have any available units?
309 4th Avenue Space 5 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 4th Avenue Space 5 currently offering any rent specials?
309 4th Avenue Space 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 4th Avenue Space 5 pet-friendly?
No, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver.
Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 offer parking?
No, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 does not offer parking.
Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 have a pool?
No, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 does not have a pool.
Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 have accessible units?
No, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 4th Avenue Space 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 4th Avenue Space 5 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 309 4th Avenue Space 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Redmond, ORMadras, OR
Sisters, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity