309 4th Avenue Space 5 - This well-kept, two-bedroom, one-bath home offers 800 sf of comfortable living space. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. The home has electric forced air heating AND air conditioning with a covered front porch to enjoy outdoor living in Central Oregon. The unit also includes washer/dryer hook-ups. The owner pays water/sewer, and tenant is responsible for all other utilities. A one-year fixed term lease is required, and NO PETS PLEASE! More photos to come soon & content may differ from actual property. This is a placement only property. Contact Partners Property Management at 541-504-5900 for questions and to schedule a showing.



