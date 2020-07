Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1543 Chamberlain Ave Available 08/12/20 Appealing Cottage Grove Ranch Style Home - This home offers a large lot with a charming ranch style home, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, pergo floors, wood burning fireplace and fenced yard. Pet friendly with a weight limit of 30lbs.



Lease 7/31/21



Pet considered with additional deposit

Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain grounds



School District 45J SOUTH LANE

Elementary School 573 Bohemia

Middle School 579 Lincoln

High School 580 Cottage Grove



Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)



**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**



Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)

http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2190076)