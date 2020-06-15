Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

812 Lakeshore Available 08/01/20 Lakeshore - 3bdrm Pet Friendly Home - Very spacious 2,000 sqft. two story pet friendly home has a lot to offer! Over-sized garage, 2 bedrooms w/ full bath second level, open living space, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, and a half bath on the first level. Hard floors throughout the entire home! An abundance of natural light, skylight in the living room and master. Propane fireplace, ceiling fans in every room. Fenced backyard. There is a lot of storage in and out of the home. Home is tucked on half an acre in a quiet subdivision off Lakeshore Drive. Tenant responsible for all landscaping and utilities. 1 yr lease required.



For inquiries or to schedule a showing: Oregon Bay Properties, LLC 541-808-9040

Rent: $2,000.00/month Security Deposit: $2,860

Available: 3/5/2020 or sooner

Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over 18



(RLNE5685231)