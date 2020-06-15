All apartments in Coos Bay
812 Lakeshore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

812 Lakeshore

812 Lakeshore Drive · (541) 808-9040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

812 Lakeshore Drive, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Lakeshore · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
812 Lakeshore Available 08/01/20 Lakeshore - 3bdrm Pet Friendly Home - Very spacious 2,000 sqft. two story pet friendly home has a lot to offer! Over-sized garage, 2 bedrooms w/ full bath second level, open living space, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, and a half bath on the first level. Hard floors throughout the entire home! An abundance of natural light, skylight in the living room and master. Propane fireplace, ceiling fans in every room. Fenced backyard. There is a lot of storage in and out of the home. Home is tucked on half an acre in a quiet subdivision off Lakeshore Drive. Tenant responsible for all landscaping and utilities. 1 yr lease required.

For inquiries or to schedule a showing: Oregon Bay Properties, LLC 541-808-9040
Rent: $2,000.00/month Security Deposit: $2,860
Available: 3/5/2020 or sooner
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over 18

(RLNE5685231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Lakeshore have any available units?
812 Lakeshore has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 Lakeshore have?
Some of 812 Lakeshore's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
812 Lakeshore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Lakeshore pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Lakeshore is pet friendly.
Does 812 Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, 812 Lakeshore does offer parking.
Does 812 Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Lakeshore have a pool?
No, 812 Lakeshore does not have a pool.
Does 812 Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 812 Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Lakeshore does not have units with air conditioning.
