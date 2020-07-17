All apartments in Central Point
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

514 Stone Pointe Drive

514 Stone Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

514 Stone Pointe Drive, Central Point, OR 97502
Central Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
514 Stone Pointe Drive Available 07/18/20 Very Nice House in Central Point Twin Creeks Area - Newer 3 Bedroom House in the Twin Creeks Area
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Open concept living room, kitchen and dinning room
Good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, glass top stove, Microwave. Granite countertops
Living room as high ceilings with sky light.
Hardwood floors in kitchen, living room & dining room and hallways.
Large Master with master bathroom. Large Walk in closet and Carpet in Master.
2 other good size bedrooms with nice size closets
Main bathroom is large with granite countertops and bathtub
Fenced back yard with covered patio
House is across the street from tennis courts and play ground.
Owner pays for Landscaping, Water, Sewer & Trash
One Year Lease
Sorry no Pets!
Refundable Security Deposit $3200.
Please go to Genuinepropertymanagement.com to view more information. If this property fits your needs please call to schedule a showing.
Genuine Property Management
Oregon Licensed Property Manager
541-661-3614

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

