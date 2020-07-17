Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

514 Stone Pointe Drive Available 07/18/20 Very Nice House in Central Point Twin Creeks Area - Newer 3 Bedroom House in the Twin Creeks Area

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

Open concept living room, kitchen and dinning room

Good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, glass top stove, Microwave. Granite countertops

Living room as high ceilings with sky light.

Hardwood floors in kitchen, living room & dining room and hallways.

Large Master with master bathroom. Large Walk in closet and Carpet in Master.

2 other good size bedrooms with nice size closets

Main bathroom is large with granite countertops and bathtub

Fenced back yard with covered patio

House is across the street from tennis courts and play ground.

Owner pays for Landscaping, Water, Sewer & Trash

One Year Lease

Sorry no Pets!

Refundable Security Deposit $3200.

Please go to Genuinepropertymanagement.com to view more information. If this property fits your needs please call to schedule a showing.

Genuine Property Management

Oregon Licensed Property Manager

541-661-3614



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913260)