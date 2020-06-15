312 Cheney Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - ---

Description:



Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in a 55+ Community. Hard wood floors, nice open floor plan. Washer Dryer hook ups, 1-Car Garage, small enclosed back patio.



HOA:Yes



No Smoking



Pets: Negotiable with additional security deposit.



Tenant Responsible for all utilities except: Garbage/Recycling

Monthly Utility Charge: Yes



Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: No



Lease Terms: 1 year



Household Income Required (Gross) : $ 3750



Security Deposit: $ 1450



Renters Insurance Required: Yes



Schools: Per Zillow



Mae Richardson

Scenic Middle

Crater High



Laurel Hills Golf Course..... 13 min

Costco..... 2.4 miles

Medford International Airport... 3 miles

Ashland Shakespeare Festival.... 18 miles

Providence Hospital... 14 min.

Asante Hospital.... 15 min.



Note:



