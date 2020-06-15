312 Cheney Loop

Amenities
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - ---
Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
---
Description:
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in a 55+ Community. Hard wood floors, nice open floor plan. Washer Dryer hook ups, 1-Car Garage, small enclosed back patio.
HOA:Yes
No Smoking
Pets: Negotiable with additional security deposit.
Tenant Responsible for all utilities except: Garbage/Recycling
Monthly Utility Charge: Yes
Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: No
Lease Terms: 1 year
Household Income Required (Gross) : $ 3750
Security Deposit: $ 1450
Renters Insurance Required: Yes
Schools: Per Zillow
Mae Richardson
Scenic Middle
Crater High
Laurel Hills Golf Course..... 13 min
Costco..... 2.4 miles
Medford International Airport... 3 miles
Ashland Shakespeare Festival.... 18 miles
Providence Hospital... 14 min.
Asante Hospital.... 15 min.
Note:
Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 3x amount of monthly rent)
4. 3 years of rental references required
5. No co-signer in lieu of income or rental history.
The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.
Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.
