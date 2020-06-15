All apartments in Central Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

312 Cheney Loop

312 Cheney Loop · (541) 690-1300
Location

312 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR 97502
Central Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Cheney Loop · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - ---
Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com
541-690-1300
---
Description:

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in a 55+ Community. Hard wood floors, nice open floor plan. Washer Dryer hook ups, 1-Car Garage, small enclosed back patio.

HOA:Yes

No Smoking

Pets: Negotiable with additional security deposit.

Tenant Responsible for all utilities except: Garbage/Recycling
Monthly Utility Charge: Yes

Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: No

Lease Terms: 1 year

Household Income Required (Gross) : $ 3750

Security Deposit: $ 1450

Renters Insurance Required: Yes

Schools: Per Zillow

Mae Richardson
Scenic Middle
Crater High

Laurel Hills Golf Course..... 13 min
Costco..... 2.4 miles
Medford International Airport... 3 miles
Ashland Shakespeare Festival.... 18 miles
Providence Hospital... 14 min.
Asante Hospital.... 15 min.

Note:

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 3x amount of monthly rent)
4. 3 years of rental references required
5. No co-signer in lieu of income or rental history.

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

(RLNE4438375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

