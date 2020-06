Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This is a charming fully-furnished two bedroom, one bathroom home. Located in a wonderful neighborhood just 2 miles north of the Brookings Center and a 5 min walk to a deeded Harris Beach access point. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home is a fully fenced, flag lot with a gate. There is also a large graveled area for parking and plenty of grassy area for yard games & BBQing. Pets are considered. This is a short term lease only, Max of 6 month stay!