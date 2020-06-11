835 Crestwood Place

Amenities
Newly painted inside and out, with simple updates. This is a very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a beautiful park like backyard and multiple storage areas. This home has a double car garage and a large driveway. This is NOT pet friendly. This rental also includes yard care, to help maintain the beautiful backyard.
