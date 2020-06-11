All apartments in Brookings
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

835 Crestwood Place

835 Crestwood Place · (541) 412-7995
Location

835 Crestwood Place, Brookings, OR 97415

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly painted inside and out, with simple updates. This is a very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a beautiful park like backyard and multiple storage areas. This home has a double car garage and a large driveway. This is NOT pet friendly. This rental also includes yard care, to help maintain the beautiful backyard.
Newly painted inside and out, with simple updates. This is a very open 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a beautiful park like backyard and multiple storage areas. This home has a double car garage and a large driveway. This is NOT pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

