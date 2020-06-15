Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

90917 Wilshire Lane - 90917 Available 07/03/20 Large 3 Bedroom near Beach - Large 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home near Ocean Beaches, new interior paint. 2362 square feet. Attached is a 3 bay garage, comes w/ auto opener, storage unit inside garage along with shop across driveway are off limits for tenant use. Property sits on 1.5 acres, fully fenced, entrance has a gate with code. Near entry way are two quality horse stables, 1-2 horses are allowed based upon approval with additional pet deposit (outside farm animals only). Near driveway is also a small storage shed and greenhouse. House has tons of space, featuring a Gourmet kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and dining room. House also has a great room, living room and a small entertainment room with a bonus dining room. Included is a laundry room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. There is city water and sewer. Landscaping provided. Month to Month lease.



Application fee per adult: $45



-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.



Direct Line: (541)435-7110

Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com



For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561



-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.



Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420



No Pets Allowed



