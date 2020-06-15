All apartments in Barview
Barview, OR
90917 Wilshire Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

90917 Wilshire Lane

90917 Wilshire Lane · (541) 269-5561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

90917 Wilshire Lane, Barview, OR 97420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 90917 Wilshire Lane - 90917 · Avail. Jul 3

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
90917 Wilshire Lane - 90917 Available 07/03/20 Large 3 Bedroom near Beach - Large 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home near Ocean Beaches, new interior paint. 2362 square feet. Attached is a 3 bay garage, comes w/ auto opener, storage unit inside garage along with shop across driveway are off limits for tenant use. Property sits on 1.5 acres, fully fenced, entrance has a gate with code. Near entry way are two quality horse stables, 1-2 horses are allowed based upon approval with additional pet deposit (outside farm animals only). Near driveway is also a small storage shed and greenhouse. House has tons of space, featuring a Gourmet kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and dining room. House also has a great room, living room and a small entertainment room with a bonus dining room. Included is a laundry room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. There is city water and sewer. Landscaping provided. Month to Month lease.

Application fee per adult: $45

-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.

Direct Line: (541)435-7110
Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com

For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561

-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.

Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90917 Wilshire Lane have any available units?
90917 Wilshire Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90917 Wilshire Lane have?
Some of 90917 Wilshire Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90917 Wilshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
90917 Wilshire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90917 Wilshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 90917 Wilshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barview.
Does 90917 Wilshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 90917 Wilshire Lane does offer parking.
Does 90917 Wilshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90917 Wilshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90917 Wilshire Lane have a pool?
No, 90917 Wilshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 90917 Wilshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 90917 Wilshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 90917 Wilshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90917 Wilshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 90917 Wilshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 90917 Wilshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
