Ashland, OR
626 E. Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

626 E. Main Street

626 East Main Street · (541) 488-2761
Location

626 East Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520
Railroad District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 626 E. Main Street · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1094 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated two bedroom townhouse near downtown | Available Now! - Bright and inviting townhouse located near downtown Ashland. This unit is within a lovingly cared for HOA community behind Safeway in Ashland

Ground floor features recently updated vinyl plank flooring and interior paint in the living area. Large fireplace can be either functional or decorative, depending on your preference. Kitchen has been updated with new countertops, farm-style sink and new stove. Sliding glass doors lead from dining room to a patio that is enclosed with shrubbery for a lovely garden feel.

Upstairs are two large bedrooms. Each has big windows and new mirrored closet doors for maximum us of the natural light. Full bath upstairs has new tile flooring, sink/counter and shower doors. The washer and dryer are tucked away in a laundry closet off of the main bathroom.

Designated off street parking.

Sorry, no pets. This is a non-smoking property.

Tenants must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.

To schedule a tour of this property, please contact Ashland Property Management LLC at (541) 488-2761. Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement .com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 E. Main Street have any available units?
626 E. Main Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 626 E. Main Street have?
Some of 626 E. Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 E. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 E. Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 E. Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 E. Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 626 E. Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 626 E. Main Street does offer parking.
Does 626 E. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 E. Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 E. Main Street have a pool?
No, 626 E. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 E. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 626 E. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 E. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 E. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 E. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 E. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
