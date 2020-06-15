626 E. Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace range

Renovated two bedroom townhouse near downtown | Available Now! - Bright and inviting townhouse located near downtown Ashland. This unit is within a lovingly cared for HOA community behind Safeway in Ashland



Ground floor features recently updated vinyl plank flooring and interior paint in the living area. Large fireplace can be either functional or decorative, depending on your preference. Kitchen has been updated with new countertops, farm-style sink and new stove. Sliding glass doors lead from dining room to a patio that is enclosed with shrubbery for a lovely garden feel.



Upstairs are two large bedrooms. Each has big windows and new mirrored closet doors for maximum us of the natural light. Full bath upstairs has new tile flooring, sink/counter and shower doors. The washer and dryer are tucked away in a laundry closet off of the main bathroom.



Designated off street parking.



Sorry, no pets. This is a non-smoking property.



Tenants must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.



To schedule a tour of this property, please contact Ashland Property Management LLC at (541) 488-2761. Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement .com



