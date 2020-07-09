All apartments in Ashland
1320 Madrone Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

1320 Madrone Street

1320 Madrone Street · (541) 705-2658
Location

1320 Madrone Street, Ashland, OR 97520
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This private corner lot is sure to please as the work is finished up to make it lovely. Well established landscaping ushers you in to your set-back home featuring a detached garage and great sitting porch out front where you are likely to find deer strolling past through your large yard. As you enter the home you will find yourself in the generous large-windowed living space and moving through to the open kitchen and dining space all. The living room had brand new refinished hard wood and the kitchen features new flooring as well as the bedrooms. Off the living room is the large master suite with private bath, a guest bath and bedroom, and stairs leading down to the basement, or up to the other other bedroom and a nice sitting area. Abundant natural light and beauty paired with wonderful surrounding make this home one to keep an eye on. Talent Irrigation District (TID) access included. This home is currently being worked on for flooring, cleaning etc. more photos to come! It should be ready early August, get your application in now!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Madrone Street have any available units?
1320 Madrone Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1320 Madrone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Madrone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Madrone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Madrone Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Madrone Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Madrone Street offers parking.
Does 1320 Madrone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Madrone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Madrone Street have a pool?
No, 1320 Madrone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Madrone Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 Madrone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Madrone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Madrone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Madrone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Madrone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
