1320 Madrone Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This private corner lot is sure to please as the work is finished up to make it lovely. Well established landscaping ushers you in to your set-back home featuring a detached garage and great sitting porch out front where you are likely to find deer strolling past through your large yard. As you enter the home you will find yourself in the generous large-windowed living space and moving through to the open kitchen and dining space all. The living room had brand new refinished hard wood and the kitchen features new flooring as well as the bedrooms. Off the living room is the large master suite with private bath, a guest bath and bedroom, and stairs leading down to the basement, or up to the other other bedroom and a nice sitting area. Abundant natural light and beauty paired with wonderful surrounding make this home one to keep an eye on. Talent Irrigation District (TID) access included. This home is currently being worked on for flooring, cleaning etc. more photos to come! It should be ready early August, get your application in now!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 8/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

