Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1241 Iowa St

1241 Iowa Street · (541) 488-2761
Location

1241 Iowa Street, Ashland, OR 97520
Central Ashland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1241 Iowa St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
1241 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Ashland Condo in Smaller, Quiet Complex | Available July 2020 - Two bedroom one bath condo in a small, established complex. Ground floor, single story unit.

Wood floors throughout the main living area, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient window treatments throughout the home. Energy efficient, stainless steel appliances. Gas stove; micro-hood; side-by-side refrigerator; and dishwasher. A/C. Stacked W/D included. Patio space just off the dining room provides space for outdoor dining or relaxing.

One small pet negotiable with additional deposit.

All utilities to be tenant responsibility.

Tenants must agree to follow all HOA Rules and Regulations. This is a non-smoking property and complex.

Online applications for this property can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com

Please call Ashland Property Management LLC at (541) 488-2761 to schedule a tour of this home. PLESE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS.

(RLNE2610755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

