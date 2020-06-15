Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

1241 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Ashland Condo in Smaller, Quiet Complex | Available July 2020 - Two bedroom one bath condo in a small, established complex. Ground floor, single story unit.



Wood floors throughout the main living area, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient window treatments throughout the home. Energy efficient, stainless steel appliances. Gas stove; micro-hood; side-by-side refrigerator; and dishwasher. A/C. Stacked W/D included. Patio space just off the dining room provides space for outdoor dining or relaxing.



One small pet negotiable with additional deposit.



All utilities to be tenant responsibility.



Tenants must agree to follow all HOA Rules and Regulations. This is a non-smoking property and complex.



Online applications for this property can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com



Please call Ashland Property Management LLC at (541) 488-2761 to schedule a tour of this home. PLESE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS.



(RLNE2610755)