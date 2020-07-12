Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 Laura Vista Dr NW
2335 Northwest Laura Vista Drive, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
2335 Laura Vista Dr NW Available 08/21/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Gorgeous North Albany Home. Check out this beautiful, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2671 Laura Vista Drive NW
2671 Northwest Laura Vista Drive, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2498 sqft
Be the second to to live in this brand new home in North Albany - Hampton Plan, Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, computer niche, laundry, garage. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub. Open kitchen with eating bar.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2289 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ....

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
822 NW Riverbow Ave
822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more! Located in North Albany Elementary,

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
5000 Caribou Court Southwest
5000 Caribou Southwest Drive, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1718 sqft
Luxury Rental ready for move in now! Located on the edge of the subdivision and on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 NW Essex Ave
2906 Northwest Essex Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2324 sqft
2906 NW Essex Ave Available 08/14/20 Pristine 4 bedroom 2.5 bath North Albany home in Benton Woods subdivision - This lovely 4-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Albany

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5836 Chandra Court
5836 NE Chandra Ct, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2602 sqft
5836 Chandra Court Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Newer Two-Story Cascade Home! - Check out this beautiful, newer home. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to I-5, Salem and Albany.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 NW 10th
812 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Corvallis
720 SW 3rd Street
720 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 NW Kings Boulevard
235 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1-Bedroom Unit Just Two Blocks From OSU Campus - Newly renovated 1-bedroom split house front unit just two blocks from OSU campus available JULY 10th! Off-street parking spot provided Decorative fireplace No Washer/Dryer hookups or onsite OWNER

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36700 GILKEY ROAD
36700 Gilkey Road, Linn County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME - EXCEPTIONAL HOME INSIDE AND OUT. THIS HOME HAS A TWO SIDED ROCK PROPANE FIREPLACE WITH WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT , SPACIOUS ROOMS AND A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS ARE JUST BEAUTIFUL.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13678 Myers Ln S
13678 Myers Ln S, Marion County, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Country living, 3 bedroom 2 bath Jefferson - Be surrounded by farmland and enjoy the peace and quiet of country living in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home located in Jefferson. Well maintained home on large lot, with carport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Albany, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

