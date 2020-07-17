Amenities

2906 NW Essex Ave Available 08/14/20 Pristine 4 bedroom 2.5 bath North Albany home in Benton Woods subdivision - This lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious home, situated in a sought-after North Albany neighborhood, is the home of your dreams! This home is tucked away in a beautiful new subdivision, located in new Benton Woods subdivision in the NW Albany Community and features nature trails and a playground (nature trails leads into North Albany County park). Get ready to entertain in the sprawling kitchen, that flows organically into the family room. Perfect for parties! After socializing, you can retire to one of 4 bedrooms upstairs. A Large bonus room can serve as a media room, home office, or even a 5th bedroom. The Master Bedroom showcases an ensuite with a deep soaking tub to relax after a long day. This modern home was built in 2013, and includes forced air heating, gas fireplace, central A/C, and attached 400sqft 2 car garage. Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Range / Oven. You will have plenty of room with this spacious 2,324sqft floor size.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.



