All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 2906 NW Essex Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, OR
/
2906 NW Essex Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2906 NW Essex Ave

2906 Northwest Essex Avenue · (541) 248-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 Northwest Essex Avenue, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2906 NW Essex Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
media room
2906 NW Essex Ave Available 08/14/20 Pristine 4 bedroom 2.5 bath North Albany home in Benton Woods subdivision - This lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious home, situated in a sought-after North Albany neighborhood, is the home of your dreams! This home is tucked away in a beautiful new subdivision, located in new Benton Woods subdivision in the NW Albany Community and features nature trails and a playground (nature trails leads into North Albany County park). Get ready to entertain in the sprawling kitchen, that flows organically into the family room. Perfect for parties! After socializing, you can retire to one of 4 bedrooms upstairs. A Large bonus room can serve as a media room, home office, or even a 5th bedroom. The Master Bedroom showcases an ensuite with a deep soaking tub to relax after a long day. This modern home was built in 2013, and includes forced air heating, gas fireplace, central A/C, and attached 400sqft 2 car garage. Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Range / Oven. You will have plenty of room with this spacious 2,324sqft floor size.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.

(RLNE3686320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 NW Essex Ave have any available units?
2906 NW Essex Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2906 NW Essex Ave have?
Some of 2906 NW Essex Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 NW Essex Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2906 NW Essex Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 NW Essex Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 NW Essex Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2906 NW Essex Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2906 NW Essex Ave offers parking.
Does 2906 NW Essex Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 NW Essex Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 NW Essex Ave have a pool?
No, 2906 NW Essex Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2906 NW Essex Ave have accessible units?
No, 2906 NW Essex Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 NW Essex Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 NW Essex Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 NW Essex Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2906 NW Essex Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2906 NW Essex Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Albany 3 BedroomsAlbany Apartments with Garages
Albany Apartments with ParkingAlbany Dog Friendly Apartments
Albany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORSherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORJunction City, OR
Silverton, ORNewberg, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity