montgomery county
7 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, KS📍
820 W 4th
820 West 4th Street, Coffeyville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$450
824 sqft
$450 2br 1 ba. - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house, Detached Garage. No gas all electric. (RLNE5896644)
713 W 9
713 West 9th Street, Coffeyville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$675
1115 sqft
Cute house ready for you to make it your own. - Neat and clean and ready to move in. Newer replacement windows, vinyl siding and handicap access. Large shop 25 X 22 with overhead door. Central heat and air.
2003 W 6
2003 W 6th St, Coffeyville, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is 2 blocks from the Elementary school. Off street covered parking and storage. Central heat and air. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743416)
710 W 1st
710 West 1st Street, Coffeyville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$500
836 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath with one of a kind woodwork. - Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Wood floors and built in cabinets make this home one of a kind. Attached 1 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5742981)
1305 W 11
1305 W 11th St, Coffeyville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1897 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. Short term lease available. - LOTS of SPACE to spread out in this 3 bedroom home with bonus rooms. Close to businesses and college. New paint, freshly remodeled. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5742948)
713 1/2 Lincoln
713 1/2 Lincoln St, Coffeyville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$500
990 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex, New carpet, new flooring. - This 2 bedroom 2 story 1.5 bath duplex just had new carpet installed. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Carport and storage area in the back yard. Rents for $500 per month.
213 W 2
213 West 2nd Street, Coffeyville, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. - This 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a stove and refrigerator. Central Heat and air. Hard wood floors. Rents for $600 per month bills paid. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699937)
