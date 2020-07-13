/
apartments with pool
101 Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK with pool
1 Unit Available
6024 NW Expressway Highway
6024 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
816 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area.
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$645
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres
Verified
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
23 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
1 Unit Available
3807 N Geraldine - A24
3807 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
UPSTAIRS 1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
1 Unit Available
3815 N Geraldine - C13
3815 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
1 Unit Available
Rock Knoll
6517 Eastwood Cir
6517 Eastwood Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2341 sqft
Large Vintage Rental - This beautiful 2341SF 3 bed 2 bath home has tons of unique features to offer. The house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has all new appliances, counter tops and lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$887
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified
12 Units Available
Mayfair West
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vintage at 50th in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
12 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified
4 Units Available
Quail Creek
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
3 Units Available
Northhaven
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
