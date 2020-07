Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This rural Sapulpa home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with large living area and additional living/sun porch. Huge open kitchen with nice cabinets. Split plan 2 beds and 1 bath up and 2 beds and 1 bath down. Fully fenced with carport right of Hwy 66 and the turnpike.