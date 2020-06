Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet oven

3/2/2 Single story. 3rd bedroom could be used for office. New Carpet & New Roof in May 2020. Master has private bath & walk-in closet. Utility room inside & separate. Fully fenced backyard. Circular drive. Near pass through to Angus Valley Park. Sand Springs Schools. Only 1 dog allowed under 30lbs, must be spayed/neutered & at least 2 yrs old. No Cats.